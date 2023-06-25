Over 1.6 Million Hajj Pilgrims Have Arrived in Saudi Arabia

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia announced that 1,626,500 pilgrims have arrived through all the Kingdom’s air, land, and sea ports to take part in this year’s Hajj season up to Friday, the General Directorate of Passports said on Saturday.

The authority said that the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom through airports reached 1,559,053, including 240,137 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative, Arab News reported.

It added that 60,617 pilgrims arrived through land ports, while 6,830 pilgrims arrived through seaports.

The Passports Directorate emphasized its commitment to leveraging all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims.

This included equipping its platforms at international air, land, and sea ports with the latest technological devices, operated by qualified human cadres proficient in different languages.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)