Outcome of Cease-fire Talks in Doha Doesn’t Include Biden’s Proposal: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – A senior Hamas official on Friday said that the outcome of the latest Gaza cease-fire talks in Qatar’s capital Doha “does not include commitment to what was previously agreed upon on July 2 ,” based on US President Joe Biden’s proposal.

Hamas had refused to participate in the talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements it made in July based on a proposal supported by Biden two months prior, according to Israeli media.

The Hamas official , who requested anonymity, told Anadolu the information relayed to Hamas leadership from the Doha meetings did not include adherence to the prior agreement.

Another well-placed Palestinian source said that the new proposal discussed in Doha did not address the status of the Netzarim Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor.

The source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “So far there is only a verbal American pledge to pressure Israel regarding Netzarim, while the Philadelphi axis file will be discussed next week in Cairo.”

Earlier, US, Egypt and Qatar in a joint statement that they had presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a “bridging proposal” to further narrow “remaining gaps in the manner that allowed for a swift implementation of the (a cease-fire in Gaza) deal.”

The statement described the discussions, which took place over two days in Doha, as “serious and constructive,” adding that they “were conducted in a positive atmosphere.”

The mediators did not provide details of the new proposal but said that it is “consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and (UN) Security Council Resolution No. 2735.”

The joint statement further said that technical teams from Egypt, Qatar, and the US will “work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees.”

It also mentioned that senior officials from the three countries will “reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today.” (T/RE1/P2)

