Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

Gaza, MINA – Local authorities in Gaza have reported that only 73 aid trucks were allowed into the besieged enclave over the past 24 hours, far below the 600-truck daily requirement to support the territory’s 2.4 million residents. The humanitarian crisis has now escalated into a full-blown famine, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Gaza’s government media office warned that the famine affects the entire population, including 1.1 million children. At least 133 people, among them 87 children, have died from hunger since the beginning of what authorities call a genocidal war by the Israeli occupation.

The statement accused Israel of deliberately causing hunger and chaos by blocking essential humanitarian aid. Despite international pledges to deliver hundreds of trucks, most convoys are either looted or delayed under Israeli control. Additionally, three airdrops reportedly equated to just two aid trucks in total and landed in active combat zones where civilians cannot safely access them.

“What is happening is a farce,” the media office declared, blaming the international community for inaction and for spreading false hopes with empty promises. The statement called for the unconditional reopening of all border crossings and immediate delivery of food, water, and infant formula.

On the same day, Israel announced temporary localized pauses in its attacks to permit humanitarian aid via designated corridors. Jordan also stated it had conducted three airdrops over Gaza in coordination with the United Arab Emirates.

The hunger crisis has become catastrophic, with disturbing images showing emaciated residents collapsing from starvation and dehydration. Gaza has been under an Israeli-imposed blockade for 18 years. Since March 2, all crossings have been completely shut, further worsening conditions.

Israel continues to reject international calls for a ceasefire and has carried out a relentless military aggression since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

