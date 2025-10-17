SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Only 480 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Despite Ceasefire

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)

Gaza, MINA – Local authorities in Gaza stated that only about 480 aid trucks had entered the besieged territory as of October 15, based on a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The Gaza Government Media Office announced in a statement on Thursday, October 16, that a total of 653 aid trucks had been permitted entry into the territory since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal came into effect under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the two-year Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Under the agreement, 600 humanitarian aid trucks—including those carrying fuel and cooking gas—were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

Also Read: UK, Egypt, and Palestine Push for Private Sector-Led Gaza Reconstruction

On Sunday, October 12, Israel permitted the entry of only 173 aid trucks, including three trucks carrying cooking gas and six carrying fuel. However, according to Isamil al-Thawabta, the director of the media office, no aid deliveries were allowed in the two subsequent days.

The office stressed in its statement that the amount of aid reaching Gaza remains severely limited, describing it as “a drop of water in an ocean of need.”

It affirmed that Gaza requires 600 aid trucks daily to ensure a stable supply of fuel, cooking gas, as well as emergency aid and medical materials.

The office stated that the Gaza government agencies continue to coordinate with international aid and humanitarian organizations to arrange the fair entry and distribution of aid to ensure it reaches all Palestinian residents.

Also Read: WFP Delivers 560 Tons of Food Daily to Gaza, Warns Aid Still Insufficient

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children and rendered the territory largely uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

Tagaid trucks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 480 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 7 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Aid Trucks to Gaza Still Stalled at Rafah Border

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Airdrops Are No Solution to Gaza Famine, Calls for Immediate Opening of Crossings: UNRWA

  • Sunday, 27 July 2025 - 06:14 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us