Only 480 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Local authorities in Gaza stated that only about 480 aid trucks had entered the besieged territory as of October 15, based on a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The Gaza Government Media Office announced in a statement on Thursday, October 16, that a total of 653 aid trucks had been permitted entry into the territory since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal came into effect under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the two-year Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Under the agreement, 600 humanitarian aid trucks—including those carrying fuel and cooking gas—were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

On Sunday, October 12, Israel permitted the entry of only 173 aid trucks, including three trucks carrying cooking gas and six carrying fuel. However, according to Isamil al-Thawabta, the director of the media office, no aid deliveries were allowed in the two subsequent days.

The office stressed in its statement that the amount of aid reaching Gaza remains severely limited, describing it as “a drop of water in an ocean of need.”

It affirmed that Gaza requires 600 aid trucks daily to ensure a stable supply of fuel, cooking gas, as well as emergency aid and medical materials.

The office stated that the Gaza government agencies continue to coordinate with international aid and humanitarian organizations to arrange the fair entry and distribution of aid to ensure it reaches all Palestinian residents.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children and rendered the territory largely uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

