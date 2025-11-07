Online Gambling Transactions Drop 57% Following PPATK–Kominfo Crackdown

Jakarta, MINA – A joint effort between Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) has successfully reduced online gambling transactions by 57 percent in the third quarter of 2025, from IDR 359 trillion (USD 22 billion) in 2024 to IDR 155 trillion (USD 9.5 billion).

PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana said the sharp decline reflects stronger inter-agency coordination in blocking access, tracing accounts, and dismantling online gambling networks. “So far, there has been a 57 percent decrease in online gambling transactions,” he said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The total deposit value of players also dropped from IDR 51 trillion to IDR 24.9 trillion (down 45 percent), while the number of players earning under IDR 5 million per month fell by 67.9 percent. Public access to gambling sites decreased by 70 percent as digital surveillance and enforcement intensified.

Minister of Communication and Informatics Meutya Hafid stressed that the crackdown is conducted transparently and data-driven, with plans to strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

Kominfo has taken down 2,458,934 online gambling contents and websites between October 20 and November 2, 2025, and reported 23,604 related bank accounts to PPATK. The government is enhancing coordination with the Financial Services Authority (OJK), banks, law enforcement, and international partners as online gambling remains a transnational issue.

“Without such collaboration, gambling transactions could have exceeded IDR 1,000 trillion. Thanks to collective commitment, we managed to bring them down significantly,” Ivan added. []

