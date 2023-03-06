One Million Copies of Al-Qurans Distributed by King Salman During Ramadan

Riyadh, MINA – The King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdul Aziz will distribute one million copies of the Al-Quran abroad during the month of Ramadan this year.

As quoted from Arab News on Monday copies of the Al-Quran that will be distributed include various sizes and translations in more than 76 languages.

Copies printed by the King Fahd Quran Printing Complex in Medina will be distributed to Islamic centers in 22 countries.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Vocation and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh said, the distribution of copies of the Al-Quran is guaranteed to be on time.

King Fahd is said to be the largest Al-Quran printer in the world by producing as many as 18 million copies of Al-Quran Mushaf every year. Copies have been translated into 78 languages, such as French, Turkish Urdu and Indonesian.

According to King Fahd Al-Quran Printing Spokesman, Hasan Al-Harb, this institution was founded in the 1980s and in general, it has produced 300 million copies of the Al-Quran and distributed them to various countries around the world.

Apart from printing in book form, this Al-Quran printer also makes copies of the Koran in digital form through a mobile application. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)