On 55th Anniversary of Attempted Arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque, OIC Underscores Importance of Preserving Holy Sites

Jerusalem, MINA – On the 55th painful anniversary of the attempted arson of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which fell on August 21, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) underscored the importance of preserving the historical and legal status of the holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

“This solemn day comes amidst escalating violations by Israel, the occupying force, through repeated incursions into its courtyards by Israeli occupation government officials and extremist settler groups, acts of desecration, gates’ closures, brutal assaults on worshipers and restrictions on access, all in blatant violation of the sanctity of holy places, freedom of worship and international law,” said OIC in a statement, Wafa reported.

OIC reaffirmed the eternal bond of Muslims to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and underscored the necessity to preserve the legal and historical status of the Islamic and Christian holy places in the occupied city of Jerusalem. This includes, in particular, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Haram Ash-Sharif, in its entirety of 144 dunums, as an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

The OIC also reaffirmed that the city of Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. It rejected any measures or decisions aimed at altering its geographical or demographic character, as well as any attempts to impose alleged Israeli sovereignty over this city and its holy sites, deeming such actions illegal and illegitimate under international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

“On this dire occasion, the OIC calls on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities by putting an end to the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, halting the Israeli colonial occupation and settlement activities, and enabling the Palestinian people to reclaim their legitimate rights, including the right of return.”

The OIC also urged the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

The OIC expressed its deep appreciation and admiration for the Palestinian people who remain steadfast in defending their land and their holy sites, affirming its solidarity and unwavering support for their legitimate national rights, and calling for strengthening solidarity and support for the city of Jerusalem and its resilient people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)