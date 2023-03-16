OIC Youth Indonesia Express Concern Over Israeli Participation in The U-20 World Cup

Jakarta, MINA – OIC Youth Indonesia expressed concern over Israel participation in the U-20 World Cup on 20 May-11 June 2023 which will be held in Indonesia.

“On behalf of the OIC Youth Indonesia President and the Executive Board, we would like to express our concern regarding the participation of the Israeli National Football Team in the upcoming U20 World Cup hosted by Indonesia in 2023,” said the President of OIC Youth Indonesia Astrid Nadya Rizqita in her written statement on Wednesday.

“The Palestinian cause has always been an important issue for us, and as an organization with the OIC in our name, it is a fundamental part of our founding. It is in this spirit that we express our deep concern and opposition to the participation of the Israeli team in the U20 World Cup,” she said.

“We believe that this participation contradicts our principles and values and sends a wrong message to the international community, especially to other Muslim-majority nations,” she added.

Astrid pointed out, it is important to note that our Constitution, through the Preambule of UUD 1945, emphasizes Indonesia commitment to world peace and fighting all forms of occupation.

“Furthermore, our Law No. 37 Year 1999 on Foreign Relations mandates us as a civil society to voice our concerns on issues of foreign relations, including the participation of the Israeli team in the U-20 World Cup. Additionally, Permenlu No 3 Year 2019 on Foreign Relations specifically prohibits the display of the Israeli flag in our territories,” she Continued.

According to her, the fact that all former presidents of Indonesia have rejected Israel can not be ignored, including the Founding President who rejected the participation of the Israeli delegation in the Asian Games 1962, hosted in Jakarta. It is ironic that the Gelora Bung Karno/Bung Karno Stadium will be used as one of the tournament venues in the upcoming U-20.

“In light of these factors, we strongly urge the organizers of the U-20 World Cup to reconsider the participation of the Israeli team. If they still continue to allow their participation, it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines our policies in international relations,” said Astrid.

She hopes that this situation will not happen again in the future.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)