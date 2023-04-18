OIC Renews Calls for Ceasefire in Sudan, Supports Efforts to Facilitate Aid Delivery

OIC Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha expressed “his deep concern about the ongoing fighting and violence, which led to many casualties and injuries.”

“The escalation of fighting would have dire effects on civilians and the overall humanitarian situation in Sudan,” the OIC statement read.

Previously, the OIC urged the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to halt fighting and resort to dialogue and negotiation.

The OIC said it supports international efforts to hold a truce to allow aid delivery and the evacuation of those wounded as well as stranded individuals near unsafe areas.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)