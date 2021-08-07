OIC Renewes Call for Solidarity in Jammu and Kashmir

Jeddah, MINA – The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated its call for India to withdraw its unilateral step in changing the status of the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC also reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

The OIC statement released coincided with the two-year anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir reported by the OIC News Agency on Saturday.

The General Secretariat refers to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, and renews its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit of the right to self-determination.

The OIC also urges India to refrain from changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is internationally recognized for the territory as stipulated in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and respects the human rights and fundamental rights of its inhabitants.

The OIC General Secretariat further reiterated its call to the international community to step up concrete efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On 5 August 2019, India rescinded the main provisions of Article 370 and removed Article 35(A) of its constitution, which had guaranteed autonomy and protection under local citizenship laws.

Jammu and Kashmir is controlled by India and Pakistan in part, but claimed by both in full. A small piece of Kashmir is also controlled by China.

Since being partitioned in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971. Three of them have fought over Kashmir.

Indian and Pakistani troops have also clashed frequently in the Siachen Glacier region in North Kashmir since 1984, before a ceasefire was imposed in 2003.

Several Kashmiri groups in the region have been fighting Indian rule for independence or unity with neighboring Pakistan.

According to human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly died in the conflict since 1989.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)