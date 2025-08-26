SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

OIC Rejects Israeli Occupation Plans in Gaza, Urges Global Pressure

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected Israeli plans to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to exert pressure on Tel Aviv to halt its actions against Palestinians.

In its final statement following an emergency ministerial meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the OIC strongly condemned Israel’s intention “to impose full occupation and military control over the Gaza Strip” and rejected “any schemes aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people.” Anadolu Agency reported.

The bloc held Israel fully responsible for the ongoing war, criticizing its rejection of a recent ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas that could have led to a deal for hostage and captive releases, a truce, and the urgent entry of humanitarian aid.

The OIC also condemned recent remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promoting the concept of “israel/">Greater Israel,” describing it as extremist rhetoric, a violation of international law, and a direct threat to regional sovereignty.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Additionally, the organization denounced Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists and media workers in Gaza, labeling the attacks as “war crimes” and “an assault on press freedom.”

The statement called on states to impose sanctions, suspend arms transfers, and reassess diplomatic and economic ties with Israel to stop its ongoing violations. It further urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

According to Gaza health authorities, Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians since October 2023, leaving the enclave in famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: FPA Condemns Israeli Strikes That Killed Journalists in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu ceasefire proposal Greater Israel hostages humanitarian aid ICC ICJ Israel Jeddah journalists Occupation Plans OIC Palestine Two-State Solution UN Security Council war crimes

News Channel

About Us