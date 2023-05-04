OIC Plans to Send High-Level Delegation to Sudan

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) plans to send a high-level delegation to Sudan to discuss the situation in the conflict-ridden country, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 550 people have been killed and more than 4,900 injured in the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Thursday (4/5).

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization said an emergency meeting was being held to discuss the situation in Sudan.

The OIC General Secretariat Hissein Brahim Taha affirmed its position in supporting the stability and unity of Sudan.

“Immediately cease fire, calm, restraint, humanitarian ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and negotiations to bring the transitional phase in Sudan to a safe place,” he said.

The OIC Secretary General said he would continue to follow up on developments in the situation in Sudan to achieve a peace process that would achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Disagreements have emerged in recent months between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary forces over the integration of the RSF into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan’s transitional agreement with political groups.

Sudan has not had a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dissolved Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move condemned by political forces as a “coup”.

Sudan’s transitional period, which began in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, is scheduled to end with elections in early 2024. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)