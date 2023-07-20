OIC News Agency and Ruptly Hold Journalism Workshop

Jeddah, MINA – The Association of Islamic Cooperation Organization News Agencies (UNA-OIC) held a virtual workshop entitled “Application of the Principles of Verifying Media Content in Reporting” on Tuesday.

This international journalism workshop collaborated with Ruptly, a leading international institution in the field of video and investigative journalism, with the participation of more than 500 journalists from OIC member countries, including journalists from the MINA News Agency.

At the start of the workshop, Acting Director General of UNA-OIC, Mohammed bin Abed Rabbo Al-Yami, emphasized that falsification of media content is one of the most dangerous phenomena that threatens public trust in the media, both traditional and new.

“Especially given the wide spread of social media, and the dependence of many people around the world on this tool, and its applications to access or verify news,” said Mohammed bin Abed Rabbo Al-Yami.

He emphasized that the workshop was held within the framework of UNA-OIC’s efforts to strengthen the role of news agencies in dealing with misinformation and fake news.

Mohammed bin Abed Rabbo Al-Yami explained that the workshop will enable employees of news agencies and media in Islamic countries to learn about the latest technologies in detecting counterfeiting methods that are constantly evolving, and to identify the applications used in this aspect.

He pointed out that what adds to the challenge for journalists is the rapid development in techniques of content fabrication and media disinformation.

Research shows that fake news or hoaxes have turned into a stand-alone industry where writers and editors are keen to create fake news and content to increase their media readers and visitors.

Hence, he continued, the importance of verifying media content, determining its credibility and background, and identifying the skills and application required in this aspect.

“Content verification is important to maintain our credibility in front of the public and avoid falling into the trap of fake content,” concluded Mohammed bin Abed Rabbo Al-Yami.

Media Content Legitimacy Verification and Investigation

This workshop aims to identify the necessary skills and the latest technology to be used in the verification of media content, especially with regard to videos and images.

The workshop enabled news agency journalists and media in Islamic countries to learn about the latest technologies in detecting counterfeiting methods that are constantly evolving, and identify applications used in this aspect.

The training material in the workshop was delivered by the Head of the Ruptly Agency Verification Unit, Mary Saclario, who equipped the participants with mechanisms and skills for verifying and investigating the legitimacy of media content.

In addition, it enables participants to address challenges related to the inclusion of the verification process at the core of their media organization’s daily work.

Participants also learn about the verification and validation process in the newsroom, and the basic work that must be done before video content is published and distributed.

On this occasion, Ruptly Agency CEO Dinara Toktosunova expressed his appreciation with thanks and was pleased to work with the OIC News Agency Association to carry out this verification workshop.

“We hope that our achievements and innovative approach in this area will help all participants in the process of verifying media content,” he said.

Toktosunova also expressed his hope to continue to collaborate with UNA-OIC in various fields. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)