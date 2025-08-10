OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Arab League Ministerial Committee (Gaza Contact Group) have jointly condemned Israel’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, calling it illegal, a threat to peace, and a continuation of war crimes against Palestinians.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the three organizations described the plan as a violation of international law, a dangerous escalation, and an extension of occupation. They stressed that it seeks to legitimize an illegal occupation and contradicts international legitimacy resolutions.

The statement accused Israel of committing “massacres, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism” in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, warning these acts may amount to crimes against humanity. It warned that such policies undermine peace prospects and weaken both regional and international diplomatic efforts.

The group demanded an immediate end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, as well as its violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and called for the urgent, unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Expressing support for ceasefire and prisoner exchange efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the statement highlighted the importance of these initiatives in easing the humanitarian crisis. It also urged rapid implementation of an Arab-Islamic partnership to rebuild Gaza and encouraged participation in an upcoming reconstruction conference in Cairo.

The statement categorically rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians and held Israel fully responsible for what it termed crimes against humanity in Gaza. It further called on all permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their legal and humanitarian responsibilities without delay. []

