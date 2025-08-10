SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

The OIC says 'illegal move' violates UN resolutions, status of city

Gaza, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Arab League Ministerial Committee (Gaza Contact Group) have jointly condemned Israel’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, calling it illegal, a threat to peace, and a continuation of war crimes against Palestinians.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the three organizations described the plan as a violation of international law, a dangerous escalation, and an extension of occupation. They stressed that it seeks to legitimize an illegal occupation and contradicts international legitimacy resolutions.

The statement accused Israel of committing “massacres, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism” in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, warning these acts may amount to crimes against humanity. It warned that such policies undermine peace prospects and weaken both regional and international diplomatic efforts.

The group demanded an immediate end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, as well as its violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and called for the urgent, unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Also Read: Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

Expressing support for ceasefire and prisoner exchange efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the statement highlighted the importance of these initiatives in easing the humanitarian crisis. It also urged rapid implementation of an Arab-Islamic partnership to rebuild Gaza and encouraged participation in an upcoming reconstruction conference in Cairo.

The statement categorically rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians and held Israel fully responsible for what it termed crimes against humanity in Gaza. It further called on all permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their legal and humanitarian responsibilities without delay. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Salah Slams UEFA for Omitting Cause of Death in Farewell to Palestinian Pele

TagArab League cairo East Jerusalem egypt Gaza GCC humanitarian aid international law Israel occupation. OIC Palestine Qatar reconstruction conference UN Security Council United States war crimes West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

  • 2 minutes ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

  • 1 hour ago
International

OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Salah Slams UEFA for Omitting Cause of Death in Farewell to Palestinian Pele

  • 4 hours ago
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Boy Killed by Air-Dropped Aid Box in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Plan to Takeover Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us