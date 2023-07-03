OIC Extraordinary Meeting: Desecration of Al-Quran Must Be Prevented

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement, collective action is needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Quran and stop hatred of religion.

The statement was issued after the 57-member organization held an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to discuss the burning of copies of the Al-Quran in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

“We must send constant warnings to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits the advocacy of religious hatred,” said OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

A man tears up and burns copies of the Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque Wednesday, July 28, which is the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Swedish police have given permission to protest. But after the arson incident, the police charged the man with agitation against an ethnic group or nation.

This action has caused widespread criticism from the Islamic world, such as Indonesia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritania.

In fact, Turkey in late January suspended talks with Sweden about the NATO application after a far-right Danish politician burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)