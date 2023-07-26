Select Language

OIC Condemns the Assassination of Three Young Palestinians

Photo; WAFA

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ assassination of three young Palestinians in the city of Nablus, considering this heinous crime an extension of the Israeli policy of repression, aggression and continued terrorism against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, WAFA reported.

The OIC also held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of this atrocious crime, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities, and to take the necessary measures, to prosecute and hold the Israeli war criminals accountable, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Three Palestinians have Tuesday been killed after Israeli forces opened fire at their vehicle in al-Tur area in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to security sources, Israeli forces prevented medical staff from approaching the scene before proceeding to seize the bodies of the three slain Palestinians, who later identified as Noureddine Tayseer Al-Ardah, 32, Montaser Bahjat Ali Salameh, 33, and Saad Maher Al-Kharraz, 43.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

