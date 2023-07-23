OIC Condemns Israel’s Brutal Execution of Two Palestinian Men

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest of which was the brutal execution of Palestinian young men Fawzi Hani Makhalfa and Mohammad Al Bayed in two separate incidents in the West Bank provinces of Nablus and Ramallah, Wafa reported on Sunday.

The OIC considered these crimes an extension of Israeli human rights abuses and violations that demand immediate investigation and accountability.

In a statement on Saturday, OIC renewed its call to the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and put an end to the daily crimes and organized state terrorism perpetrated by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)