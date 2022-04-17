OIC Condemns Israel’s Attack on Al-Aqsa Worshippers

Islamabad, MINA – Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, MEMO reported.

In a statement, the OIC announced, “At least 152 worshippers were injured in the Israeli aggression, and hundreds were arrested.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society shared on Saturday that its paramedics treated 344 wounded Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and West Bank on Friday.

The OIC described the aggression as: “A dangerous escalation, an attack against the entire Islamic nation and a flagrant violation of the international resolutions and charters.”

Meanwhile, it blamed the Israeli occupation for: “The repercussions of such daily crimes and offences against the Palestinian people and their territories.”

The OIC called on the United Nations Security Council to assume: “Its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people, as well as the holy sites, as well as to prevent future Israeli Israeli attacks that fuel extremism, religious divisions and instability in the region.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)