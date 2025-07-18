OIC Condemns Israeli Plan to Transfer Ibrahimi Mosque Oversight to Jewish Council

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel’s illegal decision to transfer the management and supervision of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the Hebron Municipality to the “Jewish Religious Council” in the Kiryat Arba settlement.

The OIC views this action as a “blatant violation of international resolutions,” including those issued by UNESCO, WAFA reported on Thursday.

The organization expressed its deep concern over the gravity of this illegal move, stating that it reflects Israel’s ongoing attempts to alter the historical, legal, and religious status of Islamic holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories. This also includes efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian land.

The OIC reiterated that all Israeli decisions and actions in the occupied Palestinian territories are “illegal and null and void under international law.”

Furthermore, the OIC urged the international community, the United Nations, and UNESCO to fulfill their responsibilities. It called for necessary actions to protect the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron from Israeli violations and attacks, and to ensure respect for the sanctity of holy sites, as well as freedom of worship and access to them. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

