OIC, China Sign Health Deal for some African Member States

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) signed a health deal on Wednesday with China to help some of its African member states, Arab News reported.

The OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha was present at the ceremony that saw the pact inked on behalf of the organization by Askar Mussinov, assistant secretary-general for science and technology, and China’s Ambassador to Riyadh Chen Weiqing.

Mussinov praised China for the grant and said it was an example of the excellent relations the organization has with Beijing.

The deal was part of several efforts undertaken by the OIC to help some of its African members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mussinov.

He added that it was Taha who had approached China for the assistance.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)