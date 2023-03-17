OIC Calls for More Aid for Türkiye, Syria Quake Victims

Nouakchott, MINA – Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Thursday called for continued assistance to help people in quake-hit regions of Türkiye and Syria.

“I renew our sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic following the devastating earthquake that struck several areas in both countries last month,” Taha said at the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers OIC held in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott, Anadolu Agency reported.

The OIC chief said he is also “calling for more humanitarian aid to be provided to them.”

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa – in southern Türkiye.

The disaster has claimed nearly 50,000 lives and affected more than 13.5 million people in Türkiye, as well as thousands more in northern Syria.​​​​​​​(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)