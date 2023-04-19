OIC Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

Jeddah, MINA – Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called for an immediate ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

Taha made the urgent call, after earlier statements calling on the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to stop fighting, and to enter into dialogue and negotiations immediately. SPA reported it on Monday.

He expressed deep concern about the continuing fighting and violence, which has killed and injured many people in Sudan.

He warned that the escalation in fighting would have dire consequences for the civilians and the humanitarian situation in Sudan, especially given the ongoing fighting in Sudan’s cities.

He stressed his organization’s support for international efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the country, with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance and facilitating the evacuation of the wounded and those displaced in areas close to the clashes.

Taha reiterated the need to return to a path of peace and negotiations to overcome this dangerous crisis that threatens Sudan’s security, integrity and unity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)