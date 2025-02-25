ODKQ Encourages Muslims to Intensify Quran Recitation During Ramadan

Bogor, MINA – The One Day Khatam Quran (ODKQ) community encourages Muslims to intensify their Quran recitation during Ramadan, aiming for deeper engagement with the Quran.

ODKQ Coordinator Sumanto highlighted that Ramadan is a special time to strengthen one’s connection with the Quran. He urged Muslims to increase their daily recitation beyond the usual pace.

“If we typically read one juz per day, Ramadan is the perfect time to increase that to at least three juz daily,” he told MINA News Agency on Tuesday.

Some participants have even managed to complete the Quran up to nine times in a month, demonstrating that consistency and commitment make higher recitation goals achievable.

To further inspire its members, ODKQ will hold a Ramadan gathering in the second week of the month at Baitul Muttaqin Mosque, Bekasi. The event will feature a Quran completion session and an iftar gathering.

“This event aims to strengthen Islamic brotherhood while motivating participants to maintain their Quran recitation habits,” Sumanto said.

Since its launch in October 2019, ODKQ has grown to 700 participants across 23 groups. Each group consists of 30 members, with each person reading one juz per day, allowing the group to complete the Quran daily.

Beyond its recitation programs, ODKQ is also involved in social initiatives, including Quran endowments (waqf), humanitarian aid, mosque and Islamic school construction, and a “Blessed Friday Meal” program.

For those interested in joining, ODKQ can be reached via Sumanto on WhatsApp at 0813-1804-0623.[]

