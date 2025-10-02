SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Observer Vessel Summertimes-Jong Diverts to Cyprus After Being Denied Port Entry in Egypt

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

26 Views ㅤ

Mediterranean, MINA – The observer vessel Summertimes-Jong, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to break the Gaza blockade, has been denied entry to Egyptian ports. Despite this obstacle, the vessel continues its mission, redirecting toward Cyprus while carrying out its monitoring role to ensure that aid and medical supplies reach the people of Gaza suffering under Israeli occupation.

Before departure, Sumud Nusantara Director Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri, along with other volunteers, held a joint prayer at the Port of Gammarth, Tunisia. The mission also included IGPC volunteer Wanda Hamidah and Aqsa Working Group (AWG) activist Muhammad Fatturahman.

However, Wanda and Fatturahman faced setbacks in their journey as the ships they boarded, Kamar, Keiser, and Kapal Nusantara suffered technical damage, forcing them to remain docked in Italian waters for the past week.

Meanwhile, Husein, who has been aboard the Observer Summertimes-Jong since Tuesday (Sept. 30), joined 44 vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla’s frontline fleet operating in high-risk zones targeted by Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday evening, the fleet was detected about 100 nautical miles off the Gaza coast, a region notorious for Israeli naval assaults. That same morning, the frontline fleet once again faced intimidation and attacks from Israeli warships, further heightening the risks of this humanitarian mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international maritime effort aimed at delivering food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid to Gaza residents under Israel’s blockade. The fleet consists of dozens of vessels from various countries working together to secure humanitarian access for the people of Gaza. Indonesia has contributed through Sumud Nusantara and the Indonesia Global Peace Convoy (IGPC), deploying activists and volunteers to participate directly in monitoring and aid distribution.

The mission continues to face significant challenges, ranging from port denials and vessel breakdowns to intimidation and attacks by Israeli naval forces in Gaza’s waters. Nevertheless, the volunteers remain committed to pressing forward to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

