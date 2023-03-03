North Jakarta Pertamina Plumpang Depot Fuel Oil Explodes

Jakarta, MINA – The Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Oil Depot, Jalan Tanah Merah Bawah, Rawa Badak Selatan, Koja, North Jakarta, exploded on Friday. night around 20.16 WIB.

The Head of the North Jakarta Fire Management and Rescue (Gulkarmat) Service, Rahmat Kristantio, said that his party does not yet know the cause of this incident. “The object is the Pertamina pipeline,” he said.

Rahmat said officers were trying to localize the fire so it would not spread to residential areas.

He said that he had dispatched 31 units of fire trucks with the strength of 135 DKI Jakarta Gulkarmat officers, who were working to put out the fires.

Pertamina’s depot in Plumpang has been operating since 1974. This depot has a storage tank capacity of 291,889 kiloliters.

The Plumpang fuel oil Depot distributes products with complete variants, namely Premium, Bio Solar, Dex, Dexlite, Pertamax, Pertalite and Pertamax Turbo, through a world-class Terminal Automation System (TAS) commonly called the New Gantry System to compartments of 249 tanker cars. (T/RE1)

