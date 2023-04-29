North Carolina Holds First Muslim Festival

Raleigh, MINA – After more than a year of preparation, North Carolina, USA, held its first Muslim Festival on Saturday, gathering hundreds of people to build relationships with other members of the community

Described as a family-oriented public event, the Festival will be open to the public and feature Halal food vendors, a kids zone, local vendors and entertainment.

“This festival is an opportunity for the wider community to come together, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, and enjoy what Greensboro has to offer,” said Robyn Saleem-Abdusamad, co-organizer and director of the event, News & Record reported.

“It will also be an opportunity to meet their Muslim neighbours,” he said.

Saleem-Abdusamad is event director of the first ever North Carolina Muslim Festival which will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Greensboro City Park City Center.

His non-profit organization, networking and self-help Information exchange, which teaches youth life skills is the sponsor of the event.

Saleem-Abdusamad and the organizing committee had been planning the festival since September. By inviting both Muslim and non-Muslim vendors, he hopes the event will grow in the coming years.

“We really want to bring neighbors together,” said Saleem-Abdusamad. Such events usually bring people together, sharing food and conversation.

Last December, the Islamic Center of Cambridge, Ontario, invited the public to revel in a night of games, giveaways and more at its annual Family Fun Night.

Also in Greater Lansing, the Islamic center hosts the Salaam Peace Festival to bring together different cultures through fairs and food. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)