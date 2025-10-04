SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Nine Freedom Flotilla Ships Join Global Sumud to Challenge Gaza Blockade

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

1 Views ㅤ

Istanbul, MINA – Nine additional vessels from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) have reportedly joined the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Currently, only one GSF ship, the Marinette, remains on course toward Gaza.

In a statement posted on X, the GSF said the FFC fleet, named the “Thousand Madleens”, is currently sailing through international waters in the Mediterranean to join the humanitarian mission.

“A new wave of ships is sailing alongside the Global Sumud Flotilla. Nine vessels are now en route to Gaza to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade that has lasted for years,” the statement read on Friday.

According to ship tracking data, the nine vessels are named Abd Elkarim Eid (Thaï), Alaa Al-Najjar (King Julian), Anas Al Sharif (Fouka), Conscience, Gaza Sunbird (Neruda), Leïla Khaled (Tadzio), Milad (Algol), Soul of My Soul, and Umm Saad (Maiden).

Also Read: Greece Protests Israeli Ben-Gvir’s Remarks Labeling Fotilla Activists as ‘Terrorists’

Meanwhile, the Marinette was last detected sailing at a speed of 5.99 knots in international waters, despite earlier experiencing mechanical problems.

The GSF reaffirmed its determination to continue sailing toward Gaza and refused to turn back, even after most of its fleet was intercepted and seized by Israeli naval forces. More than 450 activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, were previously detained during Israeli raids on dozens of GSF vessels approaching Gaza’s waters.

Launched on August 31, the Global Sumud Flotilla is an international civilian initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The mission has involved around 40 ships carrying journalists, medical workers, activists, and global public figures. Despite repeated interceptions and attacks by Israel, the GSF has pledged to persist, declaring: “Gaza is not alone, Palestine is not forgotten, and the struggle will continue.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 331 Global Sumud Flotilla Volunteers Still Imprisoned by Israel

