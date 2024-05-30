Nikki Haley’s 'Finish Them' Message on Israeli Bomb for Gaza Widespread Condemnation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jerusalem, MINA – Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s controversial message on an Israeli bomb intended for Gaza has ignited widespread condemnation from various groups and activists, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a Memorial Day visit to Israel, Haley wrote “Finish Them!” on an artillery shell, on which she drew a heart saying “America (Loves) Israel Always!”

The former US ambassador to the UN extended her support for Israel’s war in Gaza two days after more than 40 Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a camp in Rafah.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday condemned Haley for what they called a publicity stunt.

“Only a genocidal anti-Palestinian racist could sign ‘finish them’ on the same type of artillery shells that the Israeli government has used to slaughter innocent Palestinians for months,” said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Robert McCaw in a statement.

The rights group Amnesty International also denounced Haley for signing the Israeli artillery shell with the controversial message.

“Conflict is no place for stunts. Conflict has rules. Civilians must be protected,” said the group on X.

Omar Suleiman, an American Islamic scholar and civil rights activist, also slammed Haley for her action.

“While Americans watch Israel burn Gaza alive, and Palestinian children are beheaded, Nikki Haley writes love notes on bombs that drop on civilians. Let the world bear witness to your moral depravity,” said Suleiman on X.

Haley’s actions took place during a tour with Danny Danon, Israel’s former UN ambassador, who subsequently shared a photo of their visit on X. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)