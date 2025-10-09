New Report Reveals US Funded Israeli Attacks on Gaza and Beyond, Including Iran

Washington, MINA – A new report released by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and the Costs of War Project at Brown University reveals that the United States has provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 7, 2023.

The findings accuse US support as a central factor in the Israeli military operation, which many human rights groups and UN officials have labeled as genocide in Gaza.

The report, authored by William D. Hartung, a researcher at the Quincy Institute, and cited by the Middle East Monitor on Thursday (October 10), explains the various funding channels that strengthen Israeli military aggression. These range from direct weapon shipments to major funding programs, such as Foreign Military Financing (FMF), and offshore procurement.

The report concludes that Israel’s prolonged and devastating military campaign would not have been possible without the financial support, weapons, and political protection from the United States.

Also Read: UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

“Given the enormous scale of current and future expenditures, it is clear that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would not be able to inflict this much damage in Gaza without US support,” the report states.

In addition to the $21.7 billion in direct aid, the US is reported to have spent an additional $9.65 billion to $12.07 billion on related military operations in Yemen, Iran, and other regions, all triggered by Israeli aggression in the Middle East. The total US expenditure connected to the genocide in Gaza is thus estimated to exceed $33 billion.

The report also details a list of lethal equipment sent by the US to Israel, including over $2.3 billion worth of bombs, missiles, and mines; more than 20,000 assault rifles; and thousands of guidance devices, warheads, and other offensive weapons. This arsenal is said to have played a major role in the Israeli air campaign that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

The report affirms that weapon deliveries have continued unabated under both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations. Furthermore, a new aid package worth $6 billion was announced last month and is planned to continue for several years.

Also Read: Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Despite increasing public opposition to the genocide in Gaza, there have been no concrete steps taken by the US government to suspend military aid or weapon transfers.

The report warns that as long as the US does not halt all forms of support, including the provision of spare parts and maintenance services, Israel will retain the full capacity to continue the war.

“Without US support, Israel would not have the fighter jets to drop the bombs, and much of their arsenal would cease to function due to a lack of technicians and spare parts from US contractors,” the report concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Attack Freedom Flotilla 120 Nautical Miles Off Gaza