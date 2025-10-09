SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New Report Reveals US Funded Israeli Attacks on Gaza and Beyond, Including Iran

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)

Washington, MINA – A new report released by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and the Costs of War Project at Brown University reveals that the United States has provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 7, 2023.

The findings accuse US support as a central factor in the Israeli military operation, which many human rights groups and UN officials have labeled as genocide in Gaza.

The report, authored by William D. Hartung, a researcher at the Quincy Institute, and cited by the Middle East Monitor on Thursday (October 10), explains the various funding channels that strengthen Israeli military aggression. These range from direct weapon shipments to major funding programs, such as Foreign Military Financing (FMF), and offshore procurement.

The report concludes that Israel’s prolonged and devastating military campaign would not have been possible without the financial support, weapons, and political protection from the United States.

Also Read: UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

“Given the enormous scale of current and future expenditures, it is clear that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would not be able to inflict this much damage in Gaza without US support,” the report states.

In addition to the $21.7 billion in direct aid, the US is reported to have spent an additional $9.65 billion to $12.07 billion on related military operations in Yemen, Iran, and other regions, all triggered by Israeli aggression in the Middle East. The total US expenditure connected to the genocide in Gaza is thus estimated to exceed $33 billion.

The report also details a list of lethal equipment sent by the US to Israel, including over $2.3 billion worth of bombs, missiles, and mines; more than 20,000 assault rifles; and thousands of guidance devices, warheads, and other offensive weapons. This arsenal is said to have played a major role in the Israeli air campaign that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

The report affirms that weapon deliveries have continued unabated under both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations. Furthermore, a new aid package worth $6 billion was announced last month and is planned to continue for several years.

Also Read: Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Despite increasing public opposition to the genocide in Gaza, there have been no concrete steps taken by the US government to suspend military aid or weapon transfers.

The report warns that as long as the US does not halt all forms of support, including the provision of spare parts and maintenance services, Israel will retain the full capacity to continue the war.

“Without US support, Israel would not have the fighter jets to drop the bombs, and much of their arsenal would cease to function due to a lack of technicians and spare parts from US contractors,” the report concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Attack Freedom Flotilla 120 Nautical Miles Off Gaza

TagIsraeli aggression

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
America

New Report Reveals US Funded Israeli Attacks on Gaza and Beyond, Including Iran

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes Global Recognition of Palestine, Urges Action to End Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

72 Palestinians Killed, 356 Wounded in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 08:07 WIB
Palestine

Child, Infant Among Three Killed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Issues Urgent Appeal for Power Generator to Save Patients

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 11:12 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Rejects Israeli Athletes’ Arrival: Sports Must Not Legitimize Zionism

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 13:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us