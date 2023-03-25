Netanyahu's Arrival to London Welcomed by Demonstrations by Hundreds of Israelis (photo: Wafa)

London, MINA – The arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to London, England was greeted with protests by hundreds of Israelis and Jews outside 10 Downing Street, Friday, due to growing anger over his proposed judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu shook hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the steps of Downing Street as protesters waved Israeli flags and shouted “Netanyahu goes to jail, you can’t speak for Israel”, Middle East Monitor reported.

Netanyahu is facing mass protests after his religious-nationalist coalition made changes to the judiciary that would give the government power to select judges and limit the Supreme Court’s power to overturn laws.

The move caused concern at home and abroad about the country’s democratic checks and balances.

Protesters on the streets of Downing were surrounded by British police and barricaded with metal barricades. They waved Israeli flags and held banners reading “You can’t have a weekend in London when you bring down democracy!”.

British and Israeli Jews have participated in several large demonstrations in London in recent weeks. They gathered in Westminster for the “Defend Israeli Democracy” event. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)