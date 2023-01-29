Netanyahu to Arm Illegal Israeli Settlers

Tel Aviv, MINA – Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, has stated his intention to simplify the process of obtaining firearms for illegal Israeli settlers, which has been viewed as a form of “collective punishment“ and may lead to further violence in the Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened a security cabinet of hardline politicians on Saturday to discuss two shootings, one of which occurred in East Jerusalem, and then declared a measure in response.

So far, a total of 32 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces during the month.

The magnitude of the Israeli raid in Jenin had not been seen in years, yet the Israeli occupation forces has been increasingly engaging in such operations in the West Bank, killing at least 200 Palestinians in the past twelve months.

Netanyahu stated on Saturday that he would speed up the issuance of gun permits to Israeli settlers, as well as increase efforts to confiscate what he referred to as “illegal weapons“. He continued by saying that the homes of the alleged attackers would be sealed off instantly before demolition.

He pledged to “strengthening” Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank without disclosing specifics.

Israeli analysts believed Netanyahu is under pressure from extremist members in his cabinet, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben–Gvir.

Ben–Gvir said on Saturday that he would advocate for greater gun permits and for the application of the death penalty to Palestinians. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)