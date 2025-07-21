SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

1 Views

Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to prolong the Gaza war until the elections.

Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, said that internal pressure would mount on Netanyahu after the hostages abducted by Hamas in October 2023 are returned and the war ends, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Netanyahu wants to extend the war until the elections,” Lieberman told Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN.

The former minister did not specify whether he was referring to elections after Netanyahu’s term ends in December 2026 or to possible early elections that may take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

Also Read: Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

He added, “It is impossible to eliminate Hamas without first returning all the hostages (in Gaza) at once.”

Indirect negotiations began on July 6 in Doha, Qatar’s capital, aimed at reaching a deal involving a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

A source close to Hamas told Anadolu that the group had received the latest map from mediators, showing areas of Gaza still under Israeli control, and had begun internal consultations to assess those maps.

Nearly 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, rendering it uninhabitable. []

Also Read: Over One Million Children in Gaza at Risk of Mass Death

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
International

Gulf Scholars Urge Action to Save Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo Calls for End to Israel’s ‘Atrocities’ in Gaza After Church Attack

  • 5 hours ago
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • 7 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 05:10 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Euro-Med: Israel Killing One Woman Every Hour in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Cancel Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Load More
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Europe

Thousands Rally in Westminster for Palestine Despite Rain

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 09:16 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us