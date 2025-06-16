SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ongoing Israeli military strikes against Iran could potentially lead to regime change in the Islamic Republic.

In an interview cited by Al Jazeera on Sunday, Netanyahu described the Iranian government as “extremely weak,” suggesting it could collapse under the pressure of the current conflict.

“That certainly could be the outcome because the Iranian regime is very fragile,” he said.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel had successfully targeted and killed the head and deputy head of intelligence of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

Also Read: Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to 36 Additional Countries

According to Netanyahu, the strikes aim to neutralize two existential threats to Israel: Iran’s nuclear capabilities and its ballistic missile program.

“We will not allow the most dangerous regime in the world to possess the most dangerous weapons in the world,” he asserted, vowing to prevent what he called a “second nuclear Holocaust” following the tragedies of the 20th century.

Since the early hours of Friday, Israel has carried out airstrikes on various Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, oil and gas installations, and has reportedly targeted key military figures and scientists. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on multiple locations across Israel.

The escalation marks one of the most intense confrontations between the two regional rivals in recent years, drawing international concern over the risk of a wider conflict. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 244 Civilians in Iran, Majority Women and Children

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIran nuclear program Iran Revolutionary Guard targeted Iran-Israel tensions IRGC leadership killed Israel Iran conflict 2025 Israeli airstrikes Tehran Israeli military operations Israeli missile defense Middle East escalation Netanyahu Al Jazeera interview Netanyahu Iran strikes nuclear weapons Middle East regime change Iran regional war risk second nuclear Holocaust warning

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 20:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 17:43 WIB
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Complex Ambush on Israeli Forces in Beit Hanoun

  • Monday, 21 April 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

  • Thursday, 10 April 2025 - 23:26 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

  • 14 hours ago
America

Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to 36 Additional Countries

  • 12 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us