Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ongoing Israeli military strikes against Iran could potentially lead to regime change in the Islamic Republic.

In an interview cited by Al Jazeera on Sunday, Netanyahu described the Iranian government as “extremely weak,” suggesting it could collapse under the pressure of the current conflict.

“That certainly could be the outcome because the Iranian regime is very fragile,” he said.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel had successfully targeted and killed the head and deputy head of intelligence of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

According to Netanyahu, the strikes aim to neutralize two existential threats to Israel: Iran’s nuclear capabilities and its ballistic missile program.

“We will not allow the most dangerous regime in the world to possess the most dangerous weapons in the world,” he asserted, vowing to prevent what he called a “second nuclear Holocaust” following the tragedies of the 20th century.

Since the early hours of Friday, Israel has carried out airstrikes on various Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, oil and gas installations, and has reportedly targeted key military figures and scientists. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on multiple locations across Israel.

The escalation marks one of the most intense confrontations between the two regional rivals in recent years, drawing international concern over the risk of a wider conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)