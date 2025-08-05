SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Rejected Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal, Secret Protocols Reveal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Secret meeting protocols from Israeli political and security leaders show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal that could have freed all captives and paused the war, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13.

The documents reveal that top Israeli security officials supported a comprehensive agreement, which included ending the war temporarily to secure hostage releases, with the option to resume fighting if necessary. However, Netanyahu rejected the proposal, further damaging Israel’s international standing.

The discussions took place in early March 2025, following the return of several hostages’ bodies. Military officials, including Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, urged negotiations for the second phase of the deal to recover more captives. However, Netanyahu and his government refused, insisting on continuing the war while Hamas remained in power.

Former Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar reportedly argued for securing the hostages first, stating, *“We can easily return to the war. Let’s get everyone back first, then resume the fight.”*

Despite Hamas adhering to the initial ceasefire, Netanyahu abandoned further talks and resumed military operations on March 18. Since then, no hostages have been released, and over 50 Israeli soldiers have died without significant military gains.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum condemned the government, accusing it of misleading the public and sabotaging potential deals. “Senior security officials presented realistic proposals to free all hostages and defeat Hamas, but the government ignored them,” the group stated.

Meanwhile, Israel’s aggression on Gaza has killed nearly 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with widespread destruction and famine risks. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

