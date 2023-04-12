Netanyahu Reappoint His Minister of Defense

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu panicked under pressure from the opposition and his people, leading him to reappoint Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after sacking him last month.

Netanyahu vowed on Monday to restore security on all fronts, after a wave of violence that included rocket fire from Lebanon and Syria, and two other deaths. The National reported.

Heavy clashes, shootings, rocket attacks, and car crashes have marred the period when the holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish and Christian Easters.

The Israeli government accuses the Palestinian armed movement Hamas of being behind the dozens of rocket attacks from the Lebanese territory.

Israel then bombed the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, to bomb Hamas infrastructure.

Palestinian-Israeli violence has increased since the new government of Netanyahu took power in December, a coalition with ultra-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

The latest spike comes after late last month the government announced a pause in dialogue on its proposed judicial reform bill, which has left a rift in Netanyahu’s government against very low levels of popularity.

A recent survey showed he would likely lose if elections were held now. (T/RE1)

