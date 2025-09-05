Netanyahu Paid Google $45 Million to Promote Israeli Propaganda

Washington, MINA – An investigation by Drop Site News has revealed that Google signed a $45 million, six-month contract with the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promote pro-Israel propaganda across digital platforms.

The Washington, D.C.-based investigative outlet reported that the agreement identified Google as a “key entity” in advancing the Prime Minister’s messaging strategy, according to Al Mayadeen.

The contract surfaced just hours after Israel announced a complete blockade on food, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian supplies entering Gaza on March 2, 2025.

Rather than addressing the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, members of the Knesset reportedly focused on how Netanyahu’s office was preparing to contain international backlash.

During a parliamentary session, Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Edrei was said to have recommended launching a digital campaign to counter reports of famine in Gaza.

Government records reviewed by Drop Site News show that the Prime Minister’s advertising bureau quickly initiated a large-scale messaging campaign, using influencers and investing heavily in paid ads on Google, YouTube, Meta, and X.

One widely promoted video published by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed: “There is food in Gaza. Any other claim is a lie.” The video, which has been viewed more than six million times, was boosted through a covert $45 million campaign run in partnership with Google’s advertising division, Display & Video 360.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

