SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu Paid Google $45 Million to Promote Israeli Propaganda

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Illustration: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of Zionist soldiers. (Photo: @EliAfriatISR / X)

Washington, MINA – An investigation by Drop Site News has revealed that Google signed a $45 million, six-month contract with the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promote pro-Israel propaganda across digital platforms.

The Washington, D.C.-based investigative outlet reported that the agreement identified Google as a “key entity” in advancing the Prime Minister’s messaging strategy, according to Al Mayadeen.

The contract surfaced just hours after Israel announced a complete blockade on food, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian supplies entering Gaza on March 2, 2025.

Rather than addressing the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, members of the Knesset reportedly focused on how Netanyahu’s office was preparing to contain international backlash.

Also Read: UN: Over 40% of Gaza Aid Missions Blocked by Israel

During a parliamentary session, Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Edrei was said to have recommended launching a digital campaign to counter reports of famine in Gaza.

Government records reviewed by Drop Site News show that the Prime Minister’s advertising bureau quickly initiated a large-scale messaging campaign, using influencers and investing heavily in paid ads on Google, YouTube, Meta, and X.

One widely promoted video published by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed: “There is food in Gaza. Any other claim is a lie.” The video, which has been viewed more than six million times, was boosted through a covert $45 million campaign run in partnership with Google’s advertising division, Display & Video 360.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

Tagdigital warfare Middle East Gaza humanitarian crisis media Google $45 million Israel deal Israel famine denial propaganda Israel Gaza war disinformation Israeli digital campaign Israeli government Google contract Netanyahu Google propaganda Netanyahu paid ads Gaza pro-Israel media influence

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Netanyahu Paid Google $45 Million to Promote Israeli Propaganda

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 07:39 WIB
A press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) was attended by Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti. (Photo: Okezone)
Indonesia

Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 09:51 WIB
Indonesia

Corruption Case in Hajj Quotas: KPK Interrogates Travel Agents and Dormitory Staff

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 06:45 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 14:16 WIB
China military parade (photo: Xinhua)
Asia

China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 22:07 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us