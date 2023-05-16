Netanyahu: Israeli Flag March in Al-Quds as Planned

Jerusalem, MINA – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the controversial Israeli flag march will continue in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) as planned, Thursday.

The Flag March is staged by Israeli settlers every year to mark what they call the unification of Jerusalem, a reference to Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

“The flag march will continue as planned, as usual, on its route,” Netanyahu told members of his right-wing Likud party in the Knesset as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

The marches have sparked violent clashes with Palestinians in recent years, including 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza in May 2021.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, four Israeli ministers are scheduled to join the flag march, including the right-wing Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich.

Israeli police said they would deploy 2,000 police officers during the march across East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

