Netanyahu Freezes Bill Related to 65 Percent Tax for NGOs

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly frozen a controversial bill aimed at limiting the activities of non-profit civil and human rights organizations following significant criticism from the United States and European countries.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that the bill would not go to a vote before the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs as planned, but would be discussed as a largely symbolic act.

The proposed bill seeks to impose a 65 percent tax on funds received by organizations and associations from foreign governments.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the bill, warning its passage would damage relations with Israel.

The governments of the United States and other Western countries have also criticized it, warning against harming civil society organizations.

Israel’s Ynet news website also indicated that British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had called his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and demanded that he not pass the bill. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)