Netanyahu Fires Minister of Defense for Criticizing Judicial Reform Plans

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for criticizing the planned judicial reforms.

The Middle East Monitor reports that Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter will replace Gallant, who is still a member of the Knesset.

Netanyahu said he lost faith in Gallant after he supported freezing plans for a judicial inquiry.

The Times of Israel reported sources close to Netanyahu as saying he had decided to fire Gallant because “he was weak and weak to resistance in the IDF [army]”.

In a tweet, Netanyahu said: “We must all stand firm against denial.”

Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that Netanyahu now has 48 hours to appoint a new defense minister.

Sacking Gallant sparked protests across the country with some 600,000 Israelis taking to the streets and blocking highways.

Following his sacking, Gallant tweeted: “The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always be my mission in life”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)