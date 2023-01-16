Netanyahu Continues to Submit Proposals for Changes to Judiciary Despite Stronge Criticism

Tel Aviv, MINA – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said his government plans to submit a proposal to change the country’s justice system, despite strong criticism from top legal officials.

As quoted from Al Jazeera, Monday, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has made changing the law a centerpiece of his new government’s agenda and the growing opposition to the changes presents an initial challenge to the Israeli leader.

Netanyahu’s comments came after hundreds of thousands of Israelis held nationwide protests in various regions on Saturday.

Netanyahu’s plan is feared to cripple the independence of the judiciary, encourage corruption, restore minority rights and diminish the credibility of Israeli courts which help fend off accusations of war crimes abroad.

The proposed changes have sparked an outcry from Supreme Court justices, who rarely brand the changes as an unchecked attack on the justice system.

The country’s attorney general also opposed the plan, as did many of his predecessors.

Despite opposition, Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet that voters cast their ballots in the November election to support his campaign promise to change the justice system.

“We will complete the reform law in a way that will fix what needs to be fixed, will fully protect individual rights and will restore the public’s confidence in the justice system which is in dire need of these reforms,” ​​Netanyahu said.

Critics say the changes could help Netanyahu avoid conviction in his corruption trial or make it disappear altogether. (T/RE1)

