Netanyahu Asked to Remove Minister Ben Gvir

Tel Aviv, MINA – Six former Israeli police chiefs asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

Apart from that, 42 deputy police commissioners also made the same call. As quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Sunday, they warned that Ben-Gvir poses a real and direct threat to Israel’s security.

The request was written in a letter to Netanyahu which was reported by Ynet news media.

The signatories to the letter warned against the impending collapse of the Israeli Police and said Minister Ben-Gvir was a central part of the problems plaguing the security forces.

In the letter, the police chief and deputy chief requested a meeting with Netanyahu, in Ben-Gvir’s absence to present proposals that would strengthen policing and broaden the factors that led to the situation.

Since taking office six months ago, The Times of Israel said, Ben Gvir has repeatedly and publicly clashed with current Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who has been in office since 2020.

The far-right extremist minister has faced harsh criticism over the escalating attacks and sharp spikes in crimes against Israel’s Arab community.

Previously Haaretz reported, Jewish extremist Bentzi Gopstein, who had been banned by the Supreme Court from running for the Knesset because of his racist views, had advised Ben Gvir on policing matters.

The widely circulated Israeli daily also said Gopstein extremists were involved in decisions regarding the upper echelons of the police and operations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)