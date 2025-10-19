Netanyahu Announces Readiness to Run Again in Israeli Elections

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his readiness to run again in the upcoming general elections, expressing confidence that he will win another term with strong public support.

In an interview with Channel 14 on Saturday, Netanyahu responded firmly when asked about his political future. “Yes, and I’m confident I will win, with the support of the public,” he said.

The statement came a day after Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Netanyahu was considering moving up the election date from the originally scheduled November 3 to June 2026, although no official announcement has been made.

Under Israeli law, early elections can be called upon the prime minister’s recommendation and the president’s approval to dissolve the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

A poll published by the daily Maariv indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc could win 52 seats, while the opposition bloc was projected to gain 58 seats, and Arab parties 10 seats, if elections were held soon.

To form a government, a coalition of at least 61 out of 120 Knesset seats is required. However, opposition leaders have so far rejected the possibility of cooperating with Arab parties.

Netanyahu, who holds the record as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has served five non-consecutive terms. Nevertheless, he continues to face several legal challenges at home.

He has been indicted in three major corruption cases — Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000 — involving charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu has denied all allegations, calling them a “political campaign” aimed at bringing him down.

On the international front, pressure against Netanyahu has also intensified. The International Criminal Court (ICC) on November 21, 2024, issued an arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s decision to seek another term is widely seen as an effort to maintain his grip on power amid mounting legal and political pressure both domestically and internationally.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

