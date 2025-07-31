Nearly 50 Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Since Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Nearly 50 Israeli occupation soldiers have died by suicide since the start of the military aggression on Gaza in October 2023, according to a report by the Israeli daily Haaretz. The report, published Wednesday, highlights growing mental health concerns within the Israeli military ranks, Palestine Information Center reported.

The breakdown of the suicides includes 17 cases in 2023, seven of which occurred after the war began, 24 in 2024, and 17 so far in 2025.

The report attributes the trend to a critical shortage of mental health professionals in the Israeli army, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. These shortages have led to systemic failures in providing adequate support to both active-duty and discharged soldiers, particularly those serving in high-stress units such as those tasked with identifying fallen soldiers.

Hundreds of psychologically injured soldiers are reportedly admitted to the military’s rehabilitation division every month. Many of them suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), especially those who were involved in combat operations in Gaza.

In a recent case, a reserve soldier from Ofakim was found dead at his home in what the military described as a suicide. He had been serving in a unit responsible for identifying the remains of deceased soldiers.

As of July 2025, the Israeli military has reported 898 soldier deaths and over 6,100 injuries since the Gaza war began. However, domestic critics accuse the army of concealing the true scale of its losses.

The ongoing conflict has also sparked international condemnation. Israeli rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have accused the government of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the collapse of its healthcare infrastructure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

