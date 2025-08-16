SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Islamabad, MINA – Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains have claimed at least 199 lives in northern Pakistan within the past 24 hours, in what locals described as a “small apocalypse.”

According to Anadolu Agency, most of the casualties were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where 180 people died. Nine deaths were confirmed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Many victims were swept away by surging waters or trapped under collapsed houses. Authorities said the dead included 19 women and 17 children, while at least 28 people were injured across affected regions.

The disaster worsened when a provincial government helicopter crashed during a rescue mission amid severe weather, killing five people, including two pilots, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Also Read: BRICS Launches Global Payment System to Reduce Reliance on the Dollar

Authorities have declared several mountainous districts, including Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram, as severely affected. Thousands have been displaced and are in urgent need of shelter and relief as heavy rains continue.

While monsoon rains are vital for Pakistan’s agriculture, they frequently cause deadly floods and landslides. Officials warned that the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue operations continue.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

Tag2025 flood disaster flood victims Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan floods Kashmir floods Khyber Pakhtunkhwa landslides monsoon rains Pakistan natural disaster Pakistan Pakistan flash floods Pakistan landslides South Asia floods

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Gaza Requires 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily, Only 100 Allowed In

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us