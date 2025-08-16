Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

Islamabad, MINA – Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains have claimed at least 199 lives in northern Pakistan within the past 24 hours, in what locals described as a “small apocalypse.”

According to Anadolu Agency, most of the casualties were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where 180 people died. Nine deaths were confirmed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Many victims were swept away by surging waters or trapped under collapsed houses. Authorities said the dead included 19 women and 17 children, while at least 28 people were injured across affected regions.

The disaster worsened when a provincial government helicopter crashed during a rescue mission amid severe weather, killing five people, including two pilots, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Also Read: BRICS Launches Global Payment System to Reduce Reliance on the Dollar

Authorities have declared several mountainous districts, including Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Battagram, as severely affected. Thousands have been displaced and are in urgent need of shelter and relief as heavy rains continue.

While monsoon rains are vital for Pakistan’s agriculture, they frequently cause deadly floods and landslides. Officials warned that the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue operations continue.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace