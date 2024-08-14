Near 40,000 Palestinians Martyred, over 91,240 Injured by Israeli Aggresion on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Local health authorities in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 39,929 reported fatalities, with an additional 92,240 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 32 Palestinians and the injury of 88 others, according to medical sources.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)