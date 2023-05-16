Nakba Commemoration at UN, Abbas Urges Israel’s Membership to be Suspended

New York, MINA – Speaking at the Nakba commemoration event at the UN Headquarters, New York, United States of America on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to suspend Israel’s membership in the UN because it obstructs the implementation of international resolutions and law.

“We demand today, officially, in accordance with international law and international resolutions, to ensure that Israel respects these resolutions, or suspends Israel’s membership in the United Nations,” said Abbas was quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

For the first time in history, the UN General Assembly commemorated the Nakba to remember the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands in 1948 after the founding of Israel.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on November 30, 2022, calling for the 75th anniversary of the Nakba

The Palestinian leader said the United Nations had adopted hundreds of resolutions since 1947 recognizing the rights of the Palestinian people, but so far none of them had been implemented.

He accused the US and UK of “remaining silent” to the ongoing aggression and of refusing to hold Israel accountable for its occupation of Palestinian lands and the construction of illegal settlements.

“Britain and the United States in particular bear direct political and ethical responsibility for the Nakba of the Palestinian people, as they took part in victimizing our people when they decided to establish and plant other entities in our historic homeland for their own colonial purposes,” said Abbas.

“These countries want to get rid of their Jews and benefit from their presence in Palestine,” he said.

Abbas also called on the international community to assume its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people.

“We are subjected to violence every day. We complain every day. We call out to you every day, please protect us, please protect us. Why don’t you protect us? Aren’t we humans? You even protect animals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of UN Political Affairs, Rosemary Di Carlo, asked Israel to end its occupation.

“We want to see an independent Palestinian State living side by side with Israel in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both countries,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)