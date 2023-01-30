Muslims in London Hold Protest Against Burning the Quran by Rasmus Paludan

London Muslims gather to protest the burning of the Quran in front of the Swedish Embassy in London, Saturday (28/1/2023). (Photo: Anadolu)

London, MINA – A group of Muslims on Saturday gathered outside the Swedish Embassy in London to protest against the provocative burning of the Quran by a Swedish-Danish right-wing figure.

Quoted from Anadolu Agency, Protesters held placards condemning the acts of Islamophobic extremists, and shouted slogans.

Dozens of people from various communities in Birmingham, Manchester and London also offered prayers and recited verses from the Koran, the Muslim holy book, in the area.

Earlier on Friday, Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, leader of the right-wing Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The Islamophobic acts returned a week after the far-right leader burned copies of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in a police-sanctioned protest.

He also announced that he would burn the holy book of Muslims every Friday until Sweden joined the NATO alliance.

Global condemnation poured in with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as “grossly disrespectful”, while the US called them “disgusting”.

The desecration of the Quran sparked violent protests in the Muslim world, with Türkiye calling Paludan an “Islam-hating fraud” and strongly condemning the permission granted by the authorities for the provocative act which he said, was “a clear hate crime”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)