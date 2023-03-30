Muslim World League Launches Food Baskets Project in Pakistan

Riyadh, MINA – The Muslim World League (MWL) has launched a program for distributing Ramadan food baskets in Pakistan as part of its humanitarian efforts, and to complement the role of Saudi relief institutions around the world.

A celebration at the MWL office in Islamabad marked the event, with Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, and Dr. Jamal Nasir, caretaker minister of health in Pakistan’s Punjab province, in attendance, along with a number of officials.

Saad bin Masoud Al-Harthy, the MWL’s regional director in Pakistan, said that the program would distribute 3,500 food baskets, each weighing 33 kg, covering a family’s needs for a month, Arab News reported.

Al-Harthy added that the program was part of humanitarian efforts the MWL provides in all fields across Pakistan to meet the needs of its people.

He said that the program would benefit thousands of poor and impoverished people and widows in the country.

Nasir expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani government and the nation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also thanked MWL’s members for their support of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It was handed over by Al-Malki in the presence of a number of senior Pakistani officials.

The gift comes within the relief and humanitarian programs being offered by the government of King Salman to reach families in need in different areas of the world.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)