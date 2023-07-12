Muslim World League Chief Starts Official Visit to India

New Delhi, MINA – The Muslim World League chief has started his official visit to India as he addressed on Tuesday a conference with the country’s national security adviser in New Delhi, Arab News reported.

An MWL delegation headed by Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani.

During the trip, Al-Issa will also meet religious leaders of different faiths, and on Friday is scheduled to lead congregation prayers and deliver a sermon at the historical Jama Masjid in New Delhi, one of the largest mosques in India.

“We know that Indian Muslims have contributed a lot to humanity. We know that they have a common objective of existing peacefully,” Al-Issa told the audience at the India Islamic Center in New Delhi as he spoke about the MWL’s mission to promote peace, coexistence and tolerance.

“I appreciate the history of diversity that is there in India, and believe in the necessity of establishing communication and outreach with this diverse culture in India,” he said.

“Through our partnership here, it would be a message to the whole world that we are working for inspiration and peace.

“This is an alliance of civilization, an alliance which would be tangible and not limited to speeches and conferences.”

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval welcomed the Saudi scholar and lauded his “incessant efforts toward interfaith harmony,” which have contributed to a “better understanding of Islam and its contribution to humanity.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)