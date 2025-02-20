Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

Paris, MINA – A French bill banning the hijab in sports drew a backlash on Wednesday from the Muslim Students of France (EMF), Anadolu Agency reported.

The EMF, a national student organization, described the bill as “racist, Islamophobic and sexist,” arguing in a statement to X that it undermines the principles of equality.

This week, the French Senate will debate and vote on a bill that aims to extend a ban on religious symbols, including the hijab to all sporting competitions in France.

“Under the guise of defending citizenship and public order, the law actually creates sub-citizens,” the EMF said, adding that sports are increasingly being used as a platform for discrimination.

The organization stressed that it is urgent to oppose “policies of control and sanctions” that specifically target Muslims.

The EMF characterized the bill, introduced last year by conservative politician Michel Savin, as a “separatist fantasy” in sports that relies on “obscure and marginal figures” to create “public problems.”

“Public space must not be a place of exclusion,” the EMF added, stressing that sports should be accessible to everyone.

In addition to the headscarf ban, the proposed law also seeks to ban congregational prayers at publicly funded sports facilities.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International also urged French lawmakers to reject the bill.

In 2022, another attempt to ban religious head coverings in sports was rejected by the French Senate.

Although senators backed the bill this week, it still has to be approved by France’s divided lower house to become law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

