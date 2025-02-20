SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

sajadi Editor : Widi - 48 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

2 Views

Paris, MINA – A French bill banning the hijab in sports drew a backlash on Wednesday from the Muslim Students of France (EMF), Anadolu Agency reported.

The EMF, a national student organization, described the bill as “racist, Islamophobic and sexist,” arguing in a statement to X that it undermines the principles of equality.

This week, the French Senate will debate and vote on a bill that aims to extend a ban on religious symbols, including the hijab to all sporting competitions in France.

“Under the guise of defending citizenship and public order, the law actually creates sub-citizens,” the EMF said, adding that sports are increasingly being used as a platform for discrimination.

Also Read: France Officially Recognizes Imam as a Profession

The organization stressed that it is urgent to oppose “policies of control and sanctions” that specifically target Muslims.

The EMF characterized the bill, introduced last year by conservative politician Michel Savin, as a “separatist fantasy” in sports that relies on “obscure and marginal figures” to create “public problems.”

“Public space must not be a place of exclusion,” the EMF added, stressing that sports should be accessible to everyone.

In addition to the headscarf ban, the proposed law also seeks to ban congregational prayers at publicly funded sports facilities.

Also Read: Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

On Tuesday, Amnesty International also urged French lawmakers to reject the bill.

In 2022, another attempt to ban religious head coverings in sports was rejected by the French Senate.

Although senators backed the bill this week, it still has to be approved by France’s divided lower house to become law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Brussels Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

TagHijab Ban in Sports Muslim Students of France

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • 48 minutes ago
Load More
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

MINA to Launch of Islamic Journalism School

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation, Military Drone Factory to be Built

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:27 WIB
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
Indonesia

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:24 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Sixth Phase of Prisoner Exchange, Palestinian Fighters Hand Over 3 Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 17:01 WIB
International

Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 09:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us